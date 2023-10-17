Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon Strike Iconic Pushpa Pose During National Film Awards Ceremony (WATCH)

Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon Strike Iconic Pushpa Pose During National Film Awards Ceremony | ANI

Kriti Sanon received the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi on Tuesday for her performance in Mimi. On the other hand, Allu Arjun won the prestigious award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Both the actors attended the award ceremony and sat next to each other.

Several photos and videos of the actors from the ceremony have surfaced on social media. Kriti and Allu Arjun were seen interacting with each other in of the now-viral videos.

The actors are also seen striking the iconic Pushpa pose while taking a selfie. Another photo shows Kriti taking a selfie as Allu Arjun is all smiles. Check out the photos here:

Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun | ANI

Kriti and Allu Arjun received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

The actress, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Ganpath with Tiger Shroff, arrived at the ceremony with her parents. She looked gorgeous in a pastel saree at the ceremony.

Kriti jointly won the Best Actress award with Alia Bhatt, who won in the same category for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun attended the event with his wife Sneha Reddy. The Telugu star wore an off-white ethnic outfit.

After the winners of National Film Awards 2023 were announced in August 2023, Allu Arjun took to social media to express his gratitude.

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

