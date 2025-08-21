GATE 2026: Two-Paper Combinations Announced By IIT Guwahati, Registration Starts On August 25

GATE 2026 | Official Website

GATE 2026: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the conducting institute for GATE 2026, has issued key information prior to the opening of registration on August 25, 2025. Candidates can opt to take two test papers this year, as long as the opted streams come under the officially approved combinations.

Candidates are advised to check the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in, for permitted paper pairings prior to filing the application. September 25, 2025, is the last date for filing applications without late charges.

As a requirement of the application process, applicants should possess a valid email ID and mobile number, and a government-issued photo ID. All documents required, such as academic certificates and identity proof, need to be uploaded online when submitting the form. A fee is non-refundable during registration.

The GATE 2026 exam will take place over four dates, February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The examinations will all be in English.

Read Also SSC Shortened Exam Notice Duration From 45 Days To Around 21 Days: Govt In Rajya Sabha

While opting for the two-paper option, the applicants have to choose a first paper and the second paper has to be one of the combinations sanctioned by IIT Guwahati. No variation from this list would be allowed during the application window. The organising institute, however, has stated that the combinations would be extended later, subject to feasibility of logistics.

Two-Paper Combinations | Official Website

Candidates must note that the examination centers for the two papers, though within the same city, may differ due to scheduling and infrastructure constraints. In rare cases, if a selected combination is withdrawn due to operational issues, candidates will be notified and the fee for the second paper will be refunded.

The centers for the two papers may be different, even within the same city, because of timing and infrastructural limitations. In rare cases, if an opted combination is withdrawn because of operational reasons, the applicants will be informed and the second paper fee will be refunded.