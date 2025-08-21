Viral Video Questions IIMT’s ₹1.8 Cr Salary Claim, Alleges Misleading Ad

IIMT Group of Colleges advertisement viral video | X (@rameshofficial0)

Viral Video: A clip doing the rounds on X has raised eyebrows over an IIMT Group of Colleges advertisement that claims one of its students, Puneet Gautam, has been given a salary package worth ₹1.8 crore per annum. The clip, which has now gone viral, shows a roadside hoarding with Puneet and people joking about the claim being fake.

The man in the clip records the hoarding and says sarcastically, “Look here, IIMT says they gave a package of ₹1.8 crore. Do you know what this person is doing right now?” He then tapes the camera onto another young man, alleges Puneet, and indicates he hasn't gotten such a high-paying offer. Another voice in the clip jokes, “IIMT fraud, how much did they pay you for the photo?” and another quips, “Got the photo clicked for free, but gave nothing.”

Netizens Reaction

The video has outraged social media users, who accuse certain private colleges and coaching institutes of tricking students with excessive or fake placement statistics. One user said, "This is just the same old game of the coaching mafia gang." Another said, "The looting continues, it’s not about studies, it’s all about money." The third user commented, "Don’t fall for the false dreams sold by big coaching centres."

Numerous commenters warned parents and aspirants against checking such claims before investing heavily in admission.

About IIMT Group of Colleges

IIMT Group of Colleges, Greater Noida, established in 1994, is a well-recognized private institution offering diverse academic programs across multiple disciplines. With multiple affiliations and rigorous accreditation, a standout placement record, modern infrastructure, and a focus on industry-ready education, IIMT continues to be a prominent choice for professional studies in North India.