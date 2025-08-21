Rashtriya Raksha University Declared Institution Of National Importance

Rashtriya Raksha University |

New Delhi: The Government has established Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) as an institution of national importance through an Act of Parliament, which came into effect on October 1, 2020.

The announcement was made in the Rajya Sabha today by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in response to a query on the establishment of police universities in the country.

The University has been tasked with promoting high standards of learning, research, and training in various domains of internal security. Its focus areas include: policing and security - coastal policing, law enforcement, and criminal justice; Cyber and AI research - cybersecurity, cybercrime, and artificial intelligence applications in internal security; Public safety and social inclusion - strengthening citizenship ideals and providing citizen-centric services with special emphasis on women, weaker sections, and minorities.

The Rashtriya Raksha University has expanded its campuses to Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Puducherry.

In addition, the University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with law enforcement agencies, Central Armed Police Forces, and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to advance research and training in the field of internal security.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) identified two districts in Jharkhand - Latehar and West Singhbhum as Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected, according to a written answer in the Rajya Sabha today by MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

Over the past five years, the Centre has allocated Rs 936.50 crore to Jharkhand under three major schemes aimed at tackling LWE challenges and improving infrastructure and development in the affected regions. The schemes include the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme, Special Central Assistance (SCA) Scheme, and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS).

The government highlighted several initiatives undertaken in Jharkhand's LWE-affected districts with special focus on expansion of road network, telecom connectivity, financial inclusion, education, and skill development.

For road connectivity, 2,927 km of roads have been constructed. For Telecom expansion: 1,589 mobile towers have been commissioned. For Financial inclusion: 1,240 post offices, 349 bank branches, and 352 ATMs opened across most LWE-hit areas. For Skill development: 16 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 20 Skill Development Centres have been made functional, and for quality Education in tribal blocks, 47 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) have been made functional.

To ensure effective utilisation of funds and timely progress, the Centre has put in place monitoring mechanisms through different central-level committees. These include the SRE Standing Committee for the SRE scheme, the Project Clearance Committee for the SIS, and the Central Level Committee for the SCA Scheme.

