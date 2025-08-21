Gujarat Child Rights Panel Seeks Report On Class 10 Student’s Murder In Ahmedabad

Representative Pic |

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Ahmedabad-based private school over the incident wherein a boy studying in Class 10 was stabbed to death allegedly by a fellow student.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near the main gate of the Seventh Day Adventist School located in Khokhra area of the city. The victim died during treatment later that night.

Chairperson of the state child rights commission, Dharmishtha Gajjar, said, "It is natural for the people to be angry over such an incident. We have learnt that an FIR has been registered. We have asked the school to submit a report about the incident. We will take action based on the report." The murder of the boy has sparked outrage among students and parents. On Thursday, at least 20 members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained for staging a protest outside the school.

Along with the NSUI workers, several past and current students and their parents also staged protests outside the school demanding action against the school management, accusing it of failing to act in time.

A large number of police personnel were already deployed outside the school situated in the Khokhra area of the city anticipating protests.

"At least 20 NSUI workers have been detained from outside the school. They will be released afterwards. The situation is under control," an official of the city police control room said.

City crime branch's Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal clarified that the accused, who has already been detained, is also a Class 10 student and did not belong to Class 8.

The deceased student was allegedly stabbed to death using a sharp object by the accused juvenile after a minor scuffle between them.

Following his death, a mob vandalised the school on Wednesday, alleging that the school teachers and management did not act in time to save the injured student after the attack.

Meanwhile, a screenshot of an Instagram chat between two students went viral on social media platforms with a claim that one of them is the accused juvenile.

Police are yet to issue a statement about the purported chat.

In the chat, the accused brags about his act and appears unfazed when his friend asks him why he stabbed another student.

When his friend says - 'You can't stab someone to death', the accused responds with - 'Jo ho gaya vo ho gaya' (Whatever happened has happened now). His friend then advises him to go underground for some time and delete the chats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)