Disturbing! 2 Stabbed, 10 Injured As Fans Of Universidad de Chile & Independiente Clash During Copa Sudamericana Match in Argentina

Deadly violence erupted during the Copa Sudamericana clash between Argentina's Independiente and Chile’s Universidad de Chile in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the BBC Sports report, 10 people were seriously injured and more than 300 arrested.

According to the report, a stun grenade was thrown by spectators while one fan fell from the top tier of a stand at Libertadores de América stadium in Avellaneda.

How did the violence erupt?

Violence erupted at halftime when Universidad de Chile supporters reportedly began throwing stones, bottles, and pieces of seating toward the Independiente fans. In response, the home stormed into the away section, launching brutal attacks. Home supporters beat and stripped some visiting fans of their clothes

Two fans were stabbed while one is having surgery after their fall from a height. The match, which stood at 1-1 (with Universidad de Chile having won the first leg 1-0), was first suspended and later abandoned.

Chilean president condems attack

Chilean President Gabriel Boric took to social media, calling for justice and harshly criticising the match's organisation,. He wrote,"What happened in Avellaneda between the fans of Independiente and Universidad de Chile is wrong in too many ways, from the violence among the supporters to the evident irresponsibility in the organization."

Headded," Justice must determine those responsible. Now our priority as a Government is to know the condition of our compatriots who have been attacked, ensure their immediate medical attention, and guarantee that those who are detained have their rights respected. To this end, we are working with the Embassy, Consulate, Foreign Ministry, and Ministry of the Interior."

Conmebol said the match had been cancelled because of "the lack of security guarantees from the local club and local security authorities". It added that the case would be referred to its judicial bodies and that information regarding the events would be sent to its disciplinary committee.

Both clubs have issued statements denouncing the violence, but the incident has once again cast a dark shadow over South American football. Just months earlier, in April, two fans were killed during violent clashes at a Copa Libertadores match in Santiago.