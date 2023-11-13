PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon Celebrates Diwali With Chole Bature At Her Swanky New Mumbai Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
On November 13, Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to share a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations.
Photo Via Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a colourful ethnic suit from the fashion designer Mayyur Girotra Official.
Sharing the photos, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Diwali dump! Lights, colours, flowers, punjabi food and lots of love & warmth!"
Kriti Sanon posed with her sister, actress Nupur Sanon, who was dressed in a pink salwar suit.
Kriti Sanon celebrated Diwali in her swanky new Mumbai home. She recently moved to Bandra’s Pali Hill area.
Nupur Sanon's boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben was also seen at their Diwali celebrations.
Kriti Sanon celebrated her Diwali by enjoying delicious Chole Bature at her new home.
Kriti Sanon's parents are Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon also posed for a happy picture at their daughter's new home.
Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, who shares a close bond with Kriti Sanon, was seen dressed in a yellow kurta.