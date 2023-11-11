Kriti Sanon Flaunts Diwali Glam In Stunning Black Lehenga: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon exuded oomph and grace in an elaborate black lehenga

Instagram: Kriti Sanon

Wearing a Gopi Vaid, the actress attended the Diwali bash hosted by leading producer Ekta Kapoor

The heavily embroidered lehenga belongs to the designer's Winter Festive Collection

The lehenga features marodi and gota embroidery paired with a classic backless choli

Kriti did her hair in a bun and complimented her look with dewy make-up featuring smoky eyes

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti completed her look with silver ornate jewellery

The actress surely upped the style quotient for the ongoing festive season with this look

