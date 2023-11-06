Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani & Other Divas Stun In A Saree At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023

Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala arrived in a gorgeous silver netted saree with a backless blouse.

National Award winner Kriti Sanon stunned in a deep blue sheer saree and a blouse with plunging neckline.

Disha Patani once again chose a similar style of saree that accentuated her toned bod. Hers was a light brown shimmery number.

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor arrived in the popular tissue fabric saree in the shade golden.

Tamannaah Bhatia chose Manish Malhotra's famous sequinned saree in a purple and silver ombre shade.

Actress Sharvari Wagh turned heads in a black and white checkered saree with a racy black blouse.

Pooja Hegde chose a classic red saree for this grand affair. She complimented her look with a maang tika.

Sanya Malhotra who will next be seen in Sam Bahadur whose a pink sequinned saree for the bash.

Last but not the least, Bollywood icon Rekha arrived in a black and golden Kanjivaram silk saree which is her signature style.

Photos by Varinder Chawla

