Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani & Other Divas Stun In A Saree At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala arrived in a gorgeous silver netted saree with a backless blouse.
National Award winner Kriti Sanon stunned in a deep blue sheer saree and a blouse with plunging neckline.
Disha Patani once again chose a similar style of saree that accentuated her toned bod. Hers was a light brown shimmery number.
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor arrived in the popular tissue fabric saree in the shade golden.
Tamannaah Bhatia chose Manish Malhotra's famous sequinned saree in a purple and silver ombre shade.
Actress Sharvari Wagh turned heads in a black and white checkered saree with a racy black blouse.
Pooja Hegde chose a classic red saree for this grand affair. She complimented her look with a maang tika.
Sanya Malhotra who will next be seen in Sam Bahadur whose a pink sequinned saree for the bash.
Last but not the least, Bollywood icon Rekha arrived in a black and golden Kanjivaram silk saree which is her signature style.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
