Hottest Couples At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash: Sidharth-Kiara To Vijay-Tamannaah

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash at his Mumbai residence. It was attended by the who’s who of B-town.
However, what grabbed eyeballs amid the fashionable galore were some of the hottest couples that packed on PDA at this festive affair.
Bollywood's power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked absolute royalty. Sidharth opted for a black embroidered kurta set while Kiara wore a mustard lehenga.
Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia blushed as they left the venue together. Vijay wore a sheet white kurta set while Tamannaah exuded shimmery vibes in an ombre purple and silver saree.
Varun Dhawan kept it chic and classy in a black and white ethnic number while his wife Natasha opted for a silver netted saree.
Bollywood's chocolate boy-turned-muscle hunk Shahid Kapoor was seen in a green and white kurta set, while Mira wore black sequinned saree.
Farhan Akhtar looked regal in an all-white ethnic ensemble while Shibani exuded elegance in a red and hot pink fusion saree.
90s diva Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene twinned in black as they kept their fashion foot forward.
Ayushmann Khurrana wore a black kurta set with white embroidery while Tahira wore a gorgeous peach saree with green floral prints.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
