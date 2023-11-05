FIRST Photos: Amala Paul & Jagat Desai Get Married In Kerala

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
On Sunday, Amala Paul tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Jagat Desai in an intimate ceremony in Kochi, Kerala.
Sharing the official photos, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai wrote, “Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime. #married #twinflame”.
In the wedding pictures, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai twinned in lavender coloured outfits as they got married at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty.
Sharing another set of photos, Amala Paul wrote, “Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together… #Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings #sacredunion.”
In October 2023, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai got engaged on her 32nd birthday.
Amala Paul was earlier married to Tamil director AL Vijay, however, the couple decided to part ways after three years.
On the work front, Amala Paul has Aadujeevitham, Dvija and an untitled film in the pipeline.
Recently, Amala Paul also made her Hindi debut with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa alongside Tabu.