 Will Shah Rukh Khan Appear As A Guest On Koffee with Karan? Karan Johar Says 'When The Time Is Right, I Will Ask Him'
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the fifth season of Koffee With Karan alongside Alia Bhatt.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the fifth season of Karan Johar's hit show, Koffee With Karan alongside Alia Bhatt. Ever since King Khan has not appeared on any of the seasons. Currently, Koffee With Karan season 8 is premiering on Disney+Hostar.

At an event in Mumbai, Johar revealed if Shah Rukh will appear as a guest of the show. He said, "I just know that if there is any megastar who has earned his right to speak when he needs to, it is Shah Rukh Khan. I, of all the people, have been his closest friend and family and should understand that. I have that leverage because he is family to me."

"I can ask him and request him, and he has never said no to me. So I never asked. Because I know he didn't want to be in that situation of a dilemma where he had to say no to me. I pick and choose what I ask for. He is somebody who matters the world to me; he is family to me; he is my older brother; he is everything," said the filmmaker.

article-image

He added, "I know when the right time is, and I will ask him. And I know when he has to want to speak, he will. When he does, it'll be extraordinary because no one gives interviews better than Shah Rukh Khan. Nobody speaks better than him. When he speaks on a global or national platform, he is just a wizard of words. He is truly the emperor, not just on screen but off-screen. There's a lot of collective love for him because of the man he has been to us off screen."

"I don't miss him that way because I have Koffee with Karan with him every night. Almost every evening, Shah Rukh, Gauri, his family, and I meet. I'm having those conversations. I understand why you might miss him, but I'm satiated because he's a big, huge part of my existence," Johar concluded.

article-image

