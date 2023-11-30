Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts As He Waits Patiently For Security Check At Mumbai Airport; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport on Thursday (November 30). Several pictures and videos of King Khan have surfaced on social media platforms in which he is seen stepping out of his luxury car and entering the airport premises. In fact, Shah Rukh has surprised everyone with his appearance as he often covers his face or hides under an umbrella in public.

Instead of maintaining a distance from paparazzi this time, the Jawan actor was all smiles as he got spotted. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced which shows security personnel stopping Shah Rukh at the airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

The actor was allowed to go inside only after he produced the required documents. A now-viral video shows Shah Rukh sporting a big smile during the security check.

Shah Rukh was spotted in an all-black casual look. He wore comfy pants, black t-shirt and a hoodie. Shah Rukh completed his look with black sunglasses. The actor left his long hair open and even wore a headband.

Soon after Shah Rukh's video was posted on Instagram by a celebrity photographer, fans lauded Shah Rukh for patiently waiting at the security check. "He is king for a reason," a user commented. Another wrote, "So good to see the officer is doing his job, no matter even if god appears in-front of him."

"The way he cooperates with the airport security is laudable," read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh recently had a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. He is now gearing up for the release of Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.