Shah Rukh Khan Reveals If He's 'Excited' For Dunki Or Suhana Khan's Debut The Archies | Photo Via Instagram

Proud father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday said he is more excited about his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film 'The Archies' than his upcoming release 'Dunki'.

SRK made the remark in the latest edition of his popular #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) during which he answered questions from his adoring fans.

During the session, a fan asked him, "What are you more excited for -- Dunki or Archies ??"

To this, 'King Khan' said while he is more kicked about his daughter's Bollywood debut, Suhana is eagerly awaiting the release of the Raju Hirani directorial, which is set to hit theatres on December 21. "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us, I think we are all sorted. #Dunki," SRK said in reply to the fan query.

'The Archies' marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The film is a coming-of-age musical, following the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

Talking about SRK's 'Dunki', makers have kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial by unveiling the 'Dunki Drop 2 - 'Lutt Putt Gaya', the first heart-warming melody from the film.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. 'Dunki' marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal