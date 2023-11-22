Netizen Asks Shah Rukh Khan For 'Illegal Way' To Watch Dunki In Theatres, Actor Responds

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be back in theatres in a month with his third film of the year -- Dunki. After establishing himself as the undisputed king of Bollywood with his blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, SRK has now promised to bring fans a story of friendship and love with Dunki.

On Wednesday, the makers of Dunki dropped the first song from the film, Lutt Putt Gaya, and to follow it up, he conducted his trademark #AskSRK session on social media, and bowled over his fans with his honest and witty responses.

During the session, he explained his fans what the actual meaning of 'Dunki' was. "Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders," he explained.

Dunki is a way of describing an illegal journey across borders.

It was then that a user asked him if there was a similar "illegal" way to watch the film in theatres as well, and it did not get missed by the superstar. Instead, he responded to it with an anecdote from his own life.

"I used to patao the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don’t tell anyone I told u this. It’s our secret," he said.

"I used to patao the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don't tell anyone I told u this. It's our secret," he said.

On several occasions, SRK has admitted to have watched films illegally in theatres during his childhood and teenage years in Delhi as he was a big fan of Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

During the same session, another netizen also asked SRK to screen Dunki in a stadium instead of a theatre. To that, he replied, "Yes I also told the team but the air conditioning is an issue. You have to go with kids and elders for the film…will be uncomfortable…".

"Yes I also told the team but the air conditioning is an issue. You have to go with kids and elders for the film…will be uncomfortable…so let's keep this one in the theatres in the 21st December only."

Meanwhile, Dunki is all set to hit the silver screens on December 21, marking the occasion of Christmas. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Besides, it also has a special appearance by none other than Vicky Kaushal.