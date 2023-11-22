Presenting the newest love song of the season that is bound to make you jump in joy at the sight of your loved one, the team of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki shared the latest Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya. Featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the song which has been crooned by Arijit Singh, promises yet another earworm to groove along with your partners and friends.

Taking to his X account, SRK shared that the extensive choreography by Ganesh Acharya seems effortless and easy but it did require a lot of efforts from the actor. In his witty tweet, he mentions that had he jumped more than what we see in the song, he would've flown away for sure.

His tweet reads, "Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata. I hope ki yeh romance @taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega. @arijitsingh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to @ipritamofficial @swanandkirkire, #IPSingh and @Acharya1Ganesh for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya."

Check out his tweet below:

Crediting Arijit for making him 'sound like love', SRK plays Hardy in Dunki, who is hopelessly in love with Manu, played by Taapsee. The song begins with Manu holding Hardy's hand firmly and walking him out of their class together. If our guess is right, the song seems to follow after a scene where Manu has stood up in favour of Hardy, which wins Hardy's mind and heart.

The joy of having someone stand up for you prompts Hardy to engage in this romantic interlude

Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a Christmas release on December 21st, 2023.