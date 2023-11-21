PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Suits Up As He Kickstarts Dunki Promotions In Style

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet on Tuesday after his manager dropped some brand new photos of the actor, who has otherwise been straying away from the gram. The actor, who has tasted the most delicious successes this year, is all set to treat his fans with his third and final release of 2023 -- Dunki.

In 2023, Shah Rukh became the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to deliver two Rs 1000 crore movies in the same year. And with Dunki, the actor only aims to break the records created by his own films.

On Tuesday, SRK's manager Pooja sent the superstar's fans into a frenzy after she dropped a new set of photos of the actor, all geared up for the promotions of Dunki.

In the photos, SRK, looking dapper as usual, can be seen leaning against in a window wearing a classic white shirt and black pants, and completed his look with a blue blazer.

The actor basked in the sun wearing his chic shades, and exuded effortless charm through the photos.

"Experience every shade of life… on this Journey of Dunki. Get ready to come along with us in 30 days.. #DUNKI", Pooja captioned the photos.

Dunki marks SRK's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The actor-director duo came close to working together on a couple of occasions in the past, however, they could not get on board together due to issues related to dates and scripts.

Dunki is all set to hit the silver screens on Christmas this year, and it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover among others. Besides, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen essaying a key role in the film, and the characters have already been introduced in the 'Dunki Drop 1'.

