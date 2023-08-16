Shah Rukh Khan Credits Gauri For Daughter Suhana's Upbringing, Says 'But The Dimple Is Mine'

Photo via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies, which features Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

Recently, the star kid attended a book launch event with her mother in the city. Now, Gauri shared a video of Suhana speaking at the launch, which made her recall her first public appearance with her husband, Shah Rukh Khan.

In the caption, she wrote, "The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching @suhanakhan2 speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle! Congratulations Koel Purie."

Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh penned a sweet message and credited Gauri for Suhana, AbRam Khan, and Aryan Khan's upbringing. He wrote: "Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!"

Meanwhile, Suhana also shared pictures from the event on her social media handle and captioned them as: "Thank you @koel.purie for having me!! and thank you @maliniagarwal for moderating such a lovely conversation #clearlyinvisibleinparis." In it, she is seen dressed in a navy blue outfit and completed her look with hoop earrings.

Talking about The Archies, Suhana is playing the role of Veronica Lodge, and it is scheduled to stream on Netflix.

