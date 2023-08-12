WATCH: Suhana Khan Gives ₹500 Notes To Women Asking For Money On Mumbai Streets, Netizens Call Her 'Girl With Golden Heart'

Suhana Khan, the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is yet to mark her debut in Bollywood, but she has already garnered a massive fan following. On Friday evening, she was spotted in the city with her mother Gauri, and that is when she went out of her way to help a couple of women in need, winning the hearts of netizens.

Suhana is soon set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which is headed straight for an OTT release.

On Friday evening, Suhana attended a book launch in the city with her mother, and while she was leaving, her gesture won the hearts of the netizens.

Suhana Khan helps women in need

A video of Suhana leaving the event has now gone viral on the internet. In the video, she can be seen looking gorgeous in a black bodycon dress.

As she left the venue, a couple of women who were seen begging nearby, approached her and asked her to help them.

And without wasting any time, Suhana was seen shelling out money from her handbag and she handed out two Rs 500 notes to the two women in need, who in turn, blessed her.

Her gesture left netizens impressed and people commented how she is a "girl with a golden heart". A user gushed, "I swear she is the sweetest", while another wrote, "I love her vibe in this one. The smile. The generosity."

Suhana's acting debut

On the work front, Suhana will be seen playing the role of Veronica in The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. It is set to release on Netflix later this year, however, an official date is yet to be announced.

The Archies also stars Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. While the former will play Betty Cooper, the latter will be Archie Andrews.

It will also feature Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Delnaaz Irani, and others.

