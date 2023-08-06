Suhana Khan Channels Her Inner Naina Talwar In Shimmery Blue Saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan set social media on fire with her latest photos
Suhana looked ravishing in a shimmery blue saree as she attended the engagement ceremony of Aaliyah Kashyap
Her saree reminded fans of Deepika Padukone's iconic look as Naina Talwar in the song Badtameez Dil
Suhana's saree came from the collection of designer Arpita Mehta
She paired her saree with heavy golden chandbalis
Suhana is soon set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
She will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge in the film
Thanks For Reading!