Suhana Khan Channels Her Inner Naina Talwar In Shimmery Blue Saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan set social media on fire with her latest photos

Suhana looked ravishing in a shimmery blue saree as she attended the engagement ceremony of Aaliyah Kashyap

Her saree reminded fans of Deepika Padukone's iconic look as Naina Talwar in the song Badtameez Dil

Suhana's saree came from the collection of designer Arpita Mehta

She paired her saree with heavy golden chandbalis

Suhana is soon set to mark her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

She will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge in the film

Thanks For Reading!

Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani & Others Party Hard With Amritpal Singh Bindra
Find out More