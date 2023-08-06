Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani & Others Party Hard With Amritpal Singh Bindra

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra threw a grand party at his place in Mumbai on Saturday night, and among the first ones to arrive was none other than Karan Johar
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shah Rukh Khan, who is quite close to Bindra, too was seen arriving at the party, however, he refrained from showing his face to the paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Karisma Kapoor looked ravishing as she arrived for the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani's no makeup look stole the show and she melted hearts as she smiled for the cameras
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was accompanied by husband Sidharth Malhotra and both of them seemed to be in their best moods
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday reached wearing an orange tube top
Photo by Varinder Chawla
And her car was followed by boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur's, who looked handsome in black
Maheep Kapoor made sure to not give the party a miss
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sweta Bachchan too was seen at Bindra's houseparty
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shanaya glowed as she got clicked by the shutterbugs
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!