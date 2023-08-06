Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani & Others Party Hard With Amritpal Singh Bindra

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023

Filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra threw a grand party at his place in Mumbai on Saturday night, and among the first ones to arrive was none other than Karan Johar

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, who is quite close to Bindra, too was seen arriving at the party, however, he refrained from showing his face to the paps

Karisma Kapoor looked ravishing as she arrived for the party

Kiara Advani's no makeup look stole the show and she melted hearts as she smiled for the cameras

She was accompanied by husband Sidharth Malhotra and both of them seemed to be in their best moods

Ananya Panday reached wearing an orange tube top

And her car was followed by boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur's, who looked handsome in black

Maheep Kapoor made sure to not give the party a miss

Sweta Bachchan too was seen at Bindra's houseparty

Shanaya glowed as she got clicked by the shutterbugs

