Alia Bhatt Took Tips From Shah Rukh Khan Before Tum Kya Mile Shoot, Rehearsed Lip-Sync With Suhana (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan helped her ace the lip-sync for the song Tum Kya Mile. Alia made the revelation during the press meet organised by the makers of the film.

Alia said she was nervous before the shoot of Tum Kya Mile as she was doing a lip-sync song after several years.

"I felt I can put something more to do it better. I was discussing the same with Karan and he asked me to approach Shah Rukh for tips. So I called him up to talk on the phone and I told him 'I just want to understand from you because nobody lip syncs like you'. And he said, 'Tu ghar aa ja. Suhana also wanted to learn this, dono ko sath tuition karenge. Tu gaana leke aa ja. So I went and was there for 2-3 hours," Alia said.

The actress added, "There's a whole lip synch portion which Shreya Ghoshal has sung beautifully and they way Shah Rukh broke it down, he made me download some app and he also learned the song by the end. It just shows how generous he is and such a large heart he has. He is so wonderful and always willing to help. That experience will be irreplaceable in my life. "

Check out Alia's video here:

The romantic track is crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. While the music has been composed by Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Tum Kya Mile captures the essence of love and the soothing chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia on-screen. The actress is seen dancing in chiffon sarees with Ranveer amidst snow-clad mountains.

Directed by Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a complete package of comedy, romance, tragedy and drama. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others.

It hit the big screens on July 28 and has earned Rs 70 crore at the box office.

