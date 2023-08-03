Rohit Roy Says He Called Karan Johar For Work: 'Maybe I'll Be In Rocky Aur Rani Part 2'

Actor Rohit Bose Roy, who has been entertaining the audience for nearly three decades, was last seen in the ongoing season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In one of his latest interviews, Rohit opened up about not getting his due as an actor and also revealed that he called filmmaker Karan Johar for work recently.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rohit said, "Recently, I called Karan Johar and said that I have known you for such a long time, I am doing good work, you say that I am doing good work, so why are you not giving me work? I have realised that there are so many people who are there, who are doing their own thing. Everybody is on their own struggle. Maybe after this interview, Karan will call me and say that I am a part of Rocky Aur Rani Part 2."

Rohit, who made his debut in the entertainment industry with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan in 1995, also said that he had called producers for work in the part as well.

A few days back, Rohit had said that he has no issues about her daughter Kiara entering the acting arena. However, Kiara has given education a priority, which resulted in her rejecting a role in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film stars Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, Rohit has been a part of TV shows like Kis Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Swabhimaan, Baat Ban Jaaye, among several others.

He took the Bollywood plunge with the movie Jazbaat and went on to star in several critically-acclaimed ones like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kaabil, Mumbai Saga to name a few.

