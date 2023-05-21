Rohit Roy reveals THIS shocking thing about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I just have one regret...

Rohit Roy | Pic: Instagram/rohitboseroy

Rohit Roy is currently filming the action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will premiere on Colors TV soon. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

We hear you wish to do an aeroplane stunt. Do you want to do things that excite you?

Yes, also I know while doing stunts they take enough care of all the contestants for our safety. I am sure of my safety even if I have to jump from a mountain or even if I am about to stop breathing I will be saved!

Go on…

Aerial stunt ka maza kuch aur hi hai. You rarely get to do aerial stunts. If I get a chance to perform this in KKK, I would definitely love to do it.

Do you feel there has been a delay from your end for participating in KKK?

No, not at all. I don’t think so. If I have come now it’s for myself and my own interest as I feel now I am ready for the show. I have gotten fitter. I want to go there and enjoy myself. I don’t believe in competition. I want to perform to the best of my ability. I just want the audience to enjoy while I will enjoy doing these stunts.

But your co-contestants are younger than you. What do you have to share for them?

They should feel that unke show mein do Rohit sir aa gaye hai! They should enjoy a lot too. I will never like to compete with anyone, be it just a 25-year-old contestant, I don't want them to lose because of me. I am just going to enjoy and have fun.

Are you going to win?

I don’t believe in dirty competition but believe in healthy competition. Whenever you get onto the field in any profession, you start playing healthy. Nobody gets on to the ground to lose. I want to play with all the contestants but I will try to get the trophy.

So even if you are winning you will like to lose?

If I have to reach semifinal and I have to take such a decision then I will decide in my favour. But then if this happens during early days then I will let the other constent ahead and win it.

You have become as fit as a fiddle?

I have always been exercising regularly. But I have stared taking care of my diet since the last 2 years. My last film Chengiz was a pan-India release. In Mumbai Saga, I had to make six packs and my body was better than John Abraham! But when I signed Chengiz, I had to perform a role of a 55 and 75 year-old-man. I had eaten a lot of pizza and pasta to put on weight for it. When this film released, I was offered KKK 13. I just have one regret... I wish I was offered the show when I was had the six pack abs!

What was more enjoyable putting on that much weight or having six packs?

Obviously, putting on weight was more enjoyable than making a six pack body. It is tough. You have to be extremely controlled. But for a weighty body you can relish all kinds of food.

Share something about John Abraham while working in the Mumbai Saga?

John didn’t require having the kind of body that I was required to have. He is the most humble guy. We were shooting a scene in a tractor and John is standing down. Sanjay Gupta (director) made me wear a white banyan and also made me stand on its bonnet. After the shot finished, John's sense of humour was so good. As soon the shot got over, he said, “This is not a John Abraham film. This is a Rohit Roy film. This film is being made only for Rohit to show his triceps!" I have the good fortune of working with good people –Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham

How would you like Rohit Shetty to treat you with all the younger participants in KKK 13?

I would love Rohit to treat me with his kids glove attitude as he mentors one and all in the same way.