 Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Bose Roy to enter Rohit Shetty's show for ultimate adventure
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKhatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Bose Roy to enter Rohit Shetty's show for ultimate adventure

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Bose Roy to enter Rohit Shetty's show for ultimate adventure

Rohit, who has always been drawn to adventure, is eagerly looking forward to the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering his fear.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Bose Roy | Instagram

TV actor Ronit Roy’s younger brother Rohit Bose Roy is all set to ace powerful stunts in Katron Ke Khiladi’s latest season.

COLORS' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a bang with its 13th season, and this time it promises to be more daring, daunting and challenging.

With a new theme in place, the show is all set to take the audience on an adrenaline-packed ride of nail-biting adventure as the contestants face their fears head-on.

The show features daredevil contestants from all walks of life who are ready to conquer their phobias and push their limits.

Joining the lineup of contestants is none other than the renowned actor Rohit Bose Roy, who is all geared up for the ultimate adventure.

Read Also
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: List of confirmed contestants
article-image

He expects a huge adventure and is excited for the show

Rohit, who has always been drawn to adventure, is eagerly looking forward to the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering his fears. He believes that one must possess a fearless attitude and be willing to take risks to achieve greatness.

His mantra of "no guts, no glory" serves as a constant reminder to remain resolute, courageous, and determined to overcome any obstacle that comes his way.

Read Also
Tunisha Sharma Death: Accused Sheezan Khan seeks his passport from cops - Is it for Khatron Ke...
article-image

KKK13 to be bigger, bolder and more daring

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to be bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges. The show aims to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears, both mentally and physically.

Rohit is excited about the challenging ride that lies ahead and is all set to give his best. With his fearless attitude and determination to overcome any obstacle, he is sure to make his mark on the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shalin Bhanot accepts Ektaa Kapoor's offer to play lead in Beqaboo after...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BLACKPINK's Jennie integrated Korean culture in her Met Gala look; Here's how

BLACKPINK's Jennie integrated Korean culture in her Met Gala look; Here's how

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Bose Roy to enter Rohit Shetty's show for ultimate adventure

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Bose Roy to enter Rohit Shetty's show for ultimate adventure

Dahaad trailer launch: THIS is what Sonakshi Sinha has to say about playing the cop for the first...

Dahaad trailer launch: THIS is what Sonakshi Sinha has to say about playing the cop for the first...

Flying Beast in Indore, says 'I wanted to become a cricketer' as he cycles to Chennai to pay...

Flying Beast in Indore, says 'I wanted to become a cricketer' as he cycles to Chennai to pay...

ASTRO’s Jinjin pays tribute to Moonbin with a heartfelt letter, says ‘I regret not taking...

ASTRO’s Jinjin pays tribute to Moonbin with a heartfelt letter, says ‘I regret not taking...