Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Bose Roy to enter Rohit Shetty's show for ultimate adventure

Rohit Bose Roy | Instagram

TV actor Ronit Roy’s younger brother Rohit Bose Roy is all set to ace powerful stunts in Katron Ke Khiladi’s latest season.

COLORS' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a bang with its 13th season, and this time it promises to be more daring, daunting and challenging.

With a new theme in place, the show is all set to take the audience on an adrenaline-packed ride of nail-biting adventure as the contestants face their fears head-on.

The show features daredevil contestants from all walks of life who are ready to conquer their phobias and push their limits.

Joining the lineup of contestants is none other than the renowned actor Rohit Bose Roy, who is all geared up for the ultimate adventure.

Read Also Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: List of confirmed contestants

He expects a huge adventure and is excited for the show

Rohit, who has always been drawn to adventure, is eagerly looking forward to the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering his fears. He believes that one must possess a fearless attitude and be willing to take risks to achieve greatness.

His mantra of "no guts, no glory" serves as a constant reminder to remain resolute, courageous, and determined to overcome any obstacle that comes his way.

KKK13 to be bigger, bolder and more daring

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to be bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges. The show aims to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears, both mentally and physically.

Rohit is excited about the challenging ride that lies ahead and is all set to give his best. With his fearless attitude and determination to overcome any obstacle, he is sure to make his mark on the show.