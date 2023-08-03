Karan Johar Says He Went Bra Shopping For His Mother: 'My Friends Were Horrified' (WATCH)

Karan Johar | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The makers organised a press meet in Mumbai on Thursday and the actors and director opened up about their experience of working on the family entertainer.

While speaking about the bra scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that attempts to break gender taboos, Karan revealed that he once went bra shopping for his mother Hiroo Johar.

He said, "It was never a taboo topic. I have gone shopping for her (mother) to buy a bra. It's never been a problem with me but I do know that while it did it, my friends who were with me were horrified. They wondered why I did not designate this job to a female friend. And I was like 'Why? It has been asked by my mother and why will I send somebody else to do it?'"

"My mother is 81 years old and when she needs something then I have to go and buy what she wants. It could be a bra or any other item. For me, that seemed and felt organic also because I knew there's discomfort around," Karan added.

Take a look at the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A bra scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer and Churni Ganguly, questions why men shy away from women’s undergarments.

The film marked the return of Karan as the director after nearly seven years. The movie has emerged to be a certified hit at the box office and it has been creating waves ever since it released in theatres on July 28.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Tota Roy Chowdhary among others in key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shows the rollercoaster love story of a brash Punjabi boy Rocky Randhawa and a sophisticated and educated Bengali journalist, Rani Chatterjee.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)