Rocky Aur Rani Song Kudmayi Features Alia Bhatt's Real Wedding Mehendi, Reveals Karan Johar - WATCH

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, along with filmmaker Karan Johar, are currently soaring high after the success of their latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The film has emerged to be a hit at the box office as it has earned close to Rs 70 crore within just six days.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks KJo's return to the director's chair after seven long years, his last directorial being 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

On Thursday, the cast of the film, along with KJo, came together to celebrate the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', during which, Karan shared some interesting anecdotes about various scenes in the film.

'Alia married twice that week': Karan Johar

The event began with the song 'Kudmayi' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', the full version of which is yet to be released online. Sharing an interesting story behind Alia's look in the song, KJo revealed that the actress had her real wedding mehendi on her hand when the song was shot.

In the film, the song is played at the end when Ranveer and Alia's characters finally get married and Karan revealed that it was shot four days after Alia tied the knot with her real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor.

"So Alia got married twice that week -- once in real life and once in reel life," he quipped.

He added that the mehendi seen on Alia's hand is the same as her wedding mehendi and that it was just darkened for the cameras when the scene was shot in Rajasthan.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a complete package of comedy, romance, tragedy and drama -- everything that Karan Johar is known for.

The film has emerged to be a hit among the masses and with the positive word of mouth, it is expected to mint even greater numbers. It is to be noted that there are no major releases in theatres this week too, which means that there's a clear path for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' for two whole weeks.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)