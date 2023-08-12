Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Handwritten Letter Reveals He Mimicked Hema Malini, Dev Anand, Raj Babbar During School Days

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's multifaceted talents have once again come to light, this time in the form of an old handwritten letter that has captured hearts and shed light on his formative years.

Shared on Reddit, this over-six-page long note, written by Khan during his college days, presents a captivating glimpse into the Bollywood superstar's early life and aspirations.

SRK's LOVE FOR ACTING & MIMICKRY

In the heartfelt letter, devoid of a specific date but believed to be penned during his last year at Delhi's Hans Raj College, Shah Rukh Khan takes readers on a nostalgic journey. He recounts tales of his childhood, family, and the roots of his love for acting. The actor candidly shares how his adoration for performing arts began to take shape.

During his school days, Shah Rukh reveals, "I was always very good at copying people and mimicking."

His mimicry skills initially imitated luminaries like Hema Malini and later expanded to embrace legends such as Dev Anand, Prithvi Raj Kapoor, and Raj Babbar. He reminisces about his connection to acting, catalyzed by his visits to his father's restaurants where he encountered renowned figures like Raj Babbar, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajit Vachani, and Surekha Sikri.

DISCLOSES HIS ACTUAL DEBUT ROLE

Reflecting on his earliest experiences, Khan writes, "And during those days (probably around 9-10 years of age, I wrote Urdu couplets, appeared extremely cute with my dimples which grabbed a lot of attention from these actors and the director. May be it just made me subconsciously want to be like them."

He even discloses that his debut role was as Kallu Bania in the school production of 'Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja'.

FANS REACT TO THE VIRAL POST

The Reddit post featuring this letter sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and admirers. One comment aptly observes, "SRK was destined for massive success. You can notice the sparks here. This was when he was just in college."

Others marvelled at Khan's innate wit and charm, speculating that these qualities paved the way for his iconic on-screen roles.

As fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming projects, including the release of 'Jawan' on September 7, 2023, and his involvement in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.