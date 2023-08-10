Shah Rukh Khan Schools Fans Who Asked 'Ladki Kaise Pataye' During #AskSRK Session

After wrecking havoc at the box office with 'Pathaan' at the beginning of 2023, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screens for the second time this year with his upcoming film 'Jawan'. And ahead of the film's release, the actor took some time out of his busy schedule to interact with his fans on social media.

On Thursday, SRK took to his social media handle to conduct his usual #AskSRK session during which he interacted with his fans and gave some of his trademark witty answers.

However, there were a couple of fans who also got schooled by the King Khan, but that too in his own unique style.

SRK schools fans during #AskSRK

During the session, a user asked for some tips to SRK to woo a girl. However, the superstar was unimpressed by the language that the netizen used.

"Sir ji ladki kaise pataye kuch tips dijiye," the user wrote, to which Shah Rukh sternly replied, "Pehla sabak yeh 'patana patana' mat bolo accha nahi lagta.".

Fans lauded him for correcting the fan and speaking up for the respect of women.

Another user also joked with the actor if he was floored by Nayanthara while shooting for 'Jawan', to which he replied, "Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!!"

During the session, SRK also revealed that 'Jawan' takes a strong stand for women empowerment.

About Jawan

'Jawan' marks SRK's first collaboration with maverick south filmmaker Atlee. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Besides, it also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, Lehar Khan and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a special cameo in the film.

'Jawan' is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023.

