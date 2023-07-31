Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh Khan's Celebratory Jawan Song With Over 1000 Female Dancers Is A Visual Spectacle (Watch)

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan shared the first song from the much-awaited film on Monday (July 31). The track is titled Zinda Banda in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu.

Zinda Banda is an action-packed visual spectacle for the audiences. Shah Rukh is charming as usual in the song as he grooves with over 1000 female dancers to the catchy beats composed by Anirudh.

The song is a massive celebration number, which was shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more.

Zinda Banda also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and other actresses from Jawan grooving with Shah Rukh.

It has been produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores.

With lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, Zinda Banda also showcases the versatile talent of Anirudh, who not only composed the entire album for Jawan but also lent his voice to this energetic dance number. The song encapsulates the spirit of the film, exuding grandness, vibrancy and celebration.

Expressing his excitement, Anirudh said, "Zinda Banda holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It’s also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom. Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It’s been a challenging and a creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of Jawan as much as I enjoyed creating it."

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Other actors like Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Jawan is all set to release in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

