Johny Lever's Birthday: Know Some Interesting Facts About The Actor-Comedian

By: Sunanda Singh | August 10, 2025
Johnny Lever is one of India's most iconic and celebrated comedians and character actors, known for his work in Hindi cinema
The actor-comedian is celebrating his 68th birthday on Thursday, August 14, 2025. On his special day, take a look at some of his interesting facts about him:
Johnny Lever started his career doing stand-up comedy and mimicry acts at public events and for corporate companies
He gained widespread fame in the 1990s and 2000s for his comic roles in blockbuster films like: Baazigar, Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja, Golmaal 3, and Housefull series
He is known for slapstick humor, mimicry, and timing, Johnny Lever has appeared in over 300 films
He was one of the first stand-up comedians in India to gain nationwide popularity
The comedian's real name is John Prakash Rao Janumala. He is adopted as a tribute to the Lever Brothers (now Hindustan Unilever), where he once worked as a labourer
