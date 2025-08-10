Johny Lever's Birthday: Know Some Interesting Facts About The Actor-Comedian

By: Sunanda Singh | August 10, 2025

Johnny Lever is one of India's most iconic and celebrated comedians and character actors, known for his work in Hindi cinema

The actor-comedian is celebrating his 68th birthday on Thursday, August 14, 2025. On his special day, take a look at some of his interesting facts about him:

Johnny Lever started his career doing stand-up comedy and mimicry acts at public events and for corporate companies

He gained widespread fame in the 1990s and 2000s for his comic roles in blockbuster films like: Baazigar, Raja Hindustani, Dulhe Raja, Golmaal 3, and Housefull series

He is known for slapstick humor, mimicry, and timing, Johnny Lever has appeared in over 300 films

He was one of the first stand-up comedians in India to gain nationwide popularity

The comedian's real name is John Prakash Rao Janumala. He is adopted as a tribute to the Lever Brothers (now Hindustan Unilever), where he once worked as a labourer

