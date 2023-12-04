 Karan Johar Shares How His Journey As A Parent Was Supported By Friends Kajol, Rani Mukerji And Kareena Kapoor Khan
During a press conference held earlier today for Koffee With Karan Season 8, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani detailed his challenges as a solo parent and discussed how he overcame them

Updated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Six years have passed since filmmaker Karan Johar began his journey as a parent, marked by the birth of his twins, Yash and Roohi, on February 7, 2017. As a single parent who welcomed his twins through surrogacy, Karan treasures the time spent with his children. However, he recently shared the difficulties he has encountered on this journey. During a press conference today, he delved into the challenges of parenthood and expressed gratitude for the support provided by actors and his closest friends in the industry Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

