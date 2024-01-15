Watch Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan Avenges Pulwama Terror Attack, Threatens 'Pura Pakistan IoP Bana Denge'

After much anticipation and hype, the trailer of Fighter was finally unveiled by the makers on Monday at a grand launch event in Mumbai. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, while Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi will be seen being an important part of the plot.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of War and Pathaan fame, Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, with Hrithik, Deepika, Anil and others playing IAF officers.

The 3 minute 9 second long trailer confirms that Fighter is based on India's lethal airstrike on Pakistan in 2019 after forces from the neighbouring country carried out a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which resulted into the death of 40 jawans.

While the trailer took off on a lighter note where the main focus of the team is to "bond with each other" in Anil Kapoor's own words, things turn serious and murkier as Pakistan attacks India and the Indian Air Force wages an all-out war by entering the neighbouring country.

The war does not just stop there, and by the end of the trailer, Hrithik is seen mouthing dialogues like, "PoK ka matlab hai Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Tum logo ne occupy kiya hai, maalik hum hai", which are sure to attract hoots and whistles in theatres.

As he packs punches with his Pakistani counterpart, he adds, "Agar hum badtameezi pe utar aaye, toh pura Pakistan IoP bann jayega -- India occupied Pakistan," echoing the sentiments of millions of Indians, and the makers have hit the nail right where it hurts.

The trailer also gave glimpses of Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry, blink and miss appearances of Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, and ample 'Jai Hind' chants to send the audience in theatres roaring.

Overall, Fighter is laced with adequate doses of action, thrill, romance and catchy music, and to top it all, it has copious amounts of patriotism, the perfect recipe for a commercial potboiler.

Fighter is all set to hit the silver screens on January 25, with an intention to benefit from the long Republic Day weekend.