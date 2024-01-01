Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Other Actors' Fees Revealed

By: Sachin T | January 01, 2024
Bollywood is all set to begin 2024 with the adrenaline-pumping film Fighter, which is set to hit the theatres on January 25
The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, among others, and all of them will be seen playing Indian Air Force officers
Hrithik Roshan has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 50 crore to play the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty
Deepika will be seen playing Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and she took home a paycheck of Rs 15 crore for her role
Anil Kapoor, who will play Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, has received Rs 7 crore for his part
Karan Singh Grover will essay the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Fighter and he has received Rs 2 crore for the same
Whereas, Akshay Oberoi has been paid Rs 1 crore for playing Squadron Leader Basheer Khan in the film
Fighter has been directed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand and it has already created buzz in the market with the impactful teaser and songs
