Movies To Watch In 2024: Fighter, Jigra, Pushpa 2 & More

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023
Indian films had an uber successful 2023 and in 2024, the filmmakers have already planned an interesting line-up for the audience. The year will begin with Sriram Raghavan's mystery thriller Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. It will release on January 12, 2024
Merry Christmas will be followed by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter on January 27. The film will see the stars play IAF officers and fight for their nation
Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the silver screens in Eid 2024
Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will release in theatres on Independence Day, and along with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, the franchise is set to introduce its first lady cop, Deepika Padukone, aka Shakti Shetty
Allu Arjun's pan-India film Pushpa: The Rule, which is the second installment of the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, will release on August 15, 2024
The horror comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is also tentatively scheduled for an August 2024 release
Alia Bhatt is all set to return to the silver screen with Karan Johar's Jigra in 2024 after the blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Kalki 2898 AD, which tells the tale of a post-apocalyptic world, stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, and it is expected to release by the end of 2024
Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her pet project, Emergency
