 Netizens Laud Hrithik Roshan For Embracing Wrinkles On His Face In Fighter: 'Greek God For A Reason'
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Netizens Laud Hrithik Roshan For Embracing Wrinkles On His Face In Fighter: 'Greek God For A Reason' | Photo Via Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles, among others.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers have been unveiling songs from Fighter like Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch. On Monday, a new song titled Heer Asmani was shared. In the video, Hrithik's wrinkles can be seen on his face, for which he was lauded by the netizens.

A netizen on X, formerly known as Twitter said, "I love that while most actors are using technology to smoothen their skin & hide any possible flaw, you've got #HrithikRoshan𓃵 EMBRACING it all." While another said, "He is already the GOD of Looks & Will always be ! no Wrinkles can make him look Bad ! He is The #HrithikRoshan𓃵 #Fighter."

Another user added, "If anything this is making him look even more attractive." "Hrithik Roshan is setting a great example by embracing his natural beauty instead of relying on technology to hide flaws," wrote a user in the comments.

Check out the reactions:

Meanwhile, Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's first on-screen collaboration together.

