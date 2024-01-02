Films & OTT Shows To Watch In January 2024: Fighter, Merry Christmas, Killer Soup & More

Several interesting films and web shows are scheduled to release in January 2024. From light-hearted comedies to intriguing crime-thrillers, the lineup includes diverse projects, catering to different audience preferences and offering a fresh cinematic start to 2024. Take a look at the upcoming releases here:

January 5 - Panchak

Panchak stars Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar and Bharti Achrekar among others. The central theme of the Marathi film revolves around Addinath's character's journey in seeking a common platform amidst chaos, challenging traditional beliefs, and providing a unique perspective to the storyline. The film has been produced by Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene. It has been written and directed by Rahul Awate and Jayant Jathar.

Where to watch - In theatres

January 11 - Killer Soup

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in the lead roles, Killer Soup is directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The comedy crime-drama is loosely inspired by a news headline and serves up a "tantalising blend of intrigue and dark humour". It follows Swathi Shetty (Konkana), an aspiring yet talentless home chef, who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar (Bajpayee), with her lover, Umesh (also played by Bajpayee). It also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

Where to watch: Netflix

January 12 - Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the romantic thriller has been shot separately in Hindi and Tamil. The exciting collaboration of Katrina and Vijay has piqued curiosity of movie enthusiasts.

Where to watch - In theatres

January 12 - Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film Guntur Kaaram revolves around the story of the king of the underworld of Guntur city as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities happening in the city. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Sreeleela and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: In theatres

January 12 - Lal Salaam

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwaryaa, is all set to make her directorial debut with the film starring the actor himself. The film is slated for a theatrical release during the festive occasion of Pongal. The film also features Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh and others. Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev will reportedly have a guest appearance in the movie.

Where to watch: In theatres

January 19 - Indian Police Force

Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi's Indian Police Force is an action-packed web series which is directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The makers have said that the show is a homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers. Indian Police Force will mark Rohit's digital directorial debut. The series also stars Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in significant roles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

January 19 - Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj Tripathi's will be seen playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the nation’s most beloved leader, in Main Atal Hoon. The trailer of the film gives an insight through the early days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his political career. The film is directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

Speaking about the film, Pankaj had shared earlier, "The journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honored to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens."

Where to watch - In theatres

January 25 - Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to entertain the audience with their much-awaited film, Fighter. The action-packed film has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Shah Rukh's blockbuster film, Pathaan. While Hrithik plays the role of Squadron leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika will be seen as Squadron leader Minal Rathore. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Group captain Rakesh Jai Singh. It also features Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover.

Where to watch - In theatres

January 26 - Karmma Calling

Raveena Tandon's web series Karmma Calling is the Indian version of the ABC series Revenge. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series offers a narrative of glamour, deceit, and betrayal. In the show, Raveena essays the role of Indrani Kothari, described as the reigning queen of a society in Alibaug.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar