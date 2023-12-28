11 New Bollywood Pairs To Watch Out For In 2024

By: Ria Sharma | December 28, 2023
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are all set to entertain the audience with their sizzling chemistry in Fighter. The film is all set to hit the big screens in January 2024
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will share screen space in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. The movie is schedule to release on January 12, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's Devara is likely to release on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon gave a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry when they shared the first look poster of their upcoming film. However, the makers have not unveiled the title of the film yet
Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani will share screen space for the first time in Karan Johar's Yodha. The film also stars Raashii Khanna. It will be interesting to see if Sidharth is paired opposite Disha or Raashii
Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde will be seen together in the film Deva, which is scheduled to release in October 2024
Ever since Family Star has been announced, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur have been making headlines for it and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing them together on the big screens
Audiences are in for a treat as they will witness the debut collaboration between Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, a refreshing follow-up to the film Life in a... Metro
Starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru is scheduled to release in 2024
Vicky Kaushal and Animal actress Tripti Dimri will be seen together for the first time in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The film is schedule to hit the big screens in February 2024
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will share screen space in Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan
