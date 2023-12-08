Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Old BTS Video Goes Viral As Fans Laud Their Chemistry In Fighter Teaser (WATCH)

On Friday, December 8, the makers of Fighter, India's first-ever aerial action film featuring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, unveiled the long-awaited teaser.

Portraying the characters of Indian Air Force officers, the lead actors ensure a captivating aerial display and an unparalleled cinematic journey on the big screen. The teaser, running for 1 minute and 13 seconds, captures interest with its remarkable visual effects.

However, what has undeniably captured the attention of fans is the scintillating chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika, marking their first ever collaboration in a feature film.

Shortly after the teaser gained widespread attention, fans swiftly observed the sizzling moments between the actors, who appear their hottest in swimwear and clubwear, when not engaged in battle scenes.

What's causing a buzz on the internet is the behind-the-scenes video featuring Hrithik and Deepika, where they are seen sharing cake with each other. This video is gaining popularity and heightening fans' anticipation to witness their favorite stars together on the screen.

We are finally witnessing #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone sharing the screen for the first time. I eagerly anticipate their chemistry becoming the talk of the town🤞#FighterTeaserpic.twitter.com/5MuogrpE8X — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) December 8, 2023

The video clearly captures the excitement of the person behind the camera who is shooting the video.

While some users were happy to just see another candid video of the actors, others promptly jumped to conclusions regarding Deepika.

One user wrote, "She never looks at ranveer like this"

Another said, "Kaise dekh rahi hai bhai hrithik ko crush ho jaise"

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. This marks the director's second film, following Pathaan, to choose the Republic Day weekend for its release.

It's worth mentioning that Fighter is set to be released in January, coinciding with the birthday month of both actors. What adds another layer of intrigue is that all three main leads share the Capricorn zodiac sign.

Anil Kapoor's birthday is on December 24, Deepika celebrates hers on January 5 and Hrithik marks another year on January 10.

Fighter also marks Anand's second collaboration with Hrithik after War and his third venture with Deepika after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan.