Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan & Other Actors Who Played Air Force Officers On Screen

By: Sachin T | December 06, 2023

Actress Deepika Padukone is all set to play the role of Minal Rathore, a Squadron Pilot at the Air Dragons unit, in Fighter

In Fighter, Hrithik Roshan will be seen essaying the role of Indian Air Force Squadron Pilot Shamsher Pathania aka Patty

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, famously known by his call sign Rocky, in Fighter

In Veer Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan was seen as an Indian Air Force Office. The film also starred Preity Zinta

Janhvi Kapoor was seen as fearless IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War

In the film Tejas, Kangana Rangana plays the titular role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force officer. The movie released in cinemas on October 27

In Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Ajay Devgn played the role of Squadron leader Vijay Srinivas Karnik of the Indian Air Force

In the 2011 film Mausam, Shahid Kapoor played the role of Squadron Leader Harinder 'Harry' Singh

Kirti Kulhari played the role of an Air Force pilot in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. She had a small yet impactful role

Late superstar Rajesh Khanna was seen as an IAF officer in the cult film Aradhana. In fact, he played a double role in the film which released in 1969

