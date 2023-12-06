Who Is Monaz Mevawalla? Meet The New Mrs Roshan Sodhi Of Taarak Mehta

By: Sachin T | December 06, 2023
Actress Monaz Mevawalla has replaced Jennifer Mistry as Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
The 38-year-old actress has been a part of several shows like Meet Mila De Rabba, Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Rishton Ki Dor and others
Monaz is the daughter of veteran actor Firdaus Mewawala who has been a part of various Bollywood films
In 2014, Monaz made headlines after she revealed that she was abused by an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai
The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her followers entertained with videos on Instagram and YouTube
Monaz is also a trained salsa dancer and her YouTube channel is filled with her entertaining videos
On being a part of the show, Monaz said, "I am thrilled and proud to be part of the TMKOC family. I love the role and am grateful to Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi for this opportunity"
The actress said that she has worked with Asit Kumarr Modi in the past and praised his his passion and dedication for every TMKOC member
