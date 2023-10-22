KWK 8: Ranveer Singh Recalls 2015 Proposal To Deepika Padukone, Actress Calls Her Chemistry With Hrithik Roshan 'Best' In Fighter (WATCH) |

Karan Johar's hit chat show, Koffee With Karan, is back with its eighth season. The season is scheduled to premiere on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, ahead of the show's release, it has been revealed that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be the first guests to grace the 'Koffee' Couch.

A new video from the first episode, starring Ranveer and Deepika, is doing the rounds on the internet. It shows the couple twinning in black outfits as they arrived on the show. Karan Johar is seen referring to them as 'Bollywood royalty' as he introduces Deepika and Ranveer.

The Simmba actor also revealed proposing to Deepika in 2015, and the actress jokingly refers to it as an 'advance booking.' During the rapid-fire round, Johar asks Deepika if she would ever date Ranveer's character, Rocky Randhawa, from his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. To this, she says, ‘I am married to Rocky Randhawa.’

Further, Deepika also calls her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter the 'best.' She says, "I think I have an amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see." Ranveer responds, "Can't wait to see it, Lala."

Meanwhile, there are also rumours doing the rounds stating that for the first time ever, Ranveer and Deepika will unveil their wedding video at Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy after dating for six long years.