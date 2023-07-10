Ranveer Singh Drops Adorable Photo With Deepika Padukone From Birthday Celebrations As They Return From Alibaug

Bollywood power-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to the city on Sunday night after celebrating the latter's birthday at their lavish farmhouse in Alibaug. While fans complained that the actress did not post a birthday wish for her husband on social media, Ranveer shut everyone by dropping an adorable picture with his wifey dearest on the 'gram.

Ranveer turned 28 on July 6 this year, and he spent the day with his wife and other family members at their new Alibaug farmhouse.

On Sunday, Ranveer thanked his fans for their adorable and heartfelt wishes on his birthday with a special post.

Ranveer drops cute picture with Deepika

Ranveer took to his Instagram stories to share a mushy photo with his wife and thanked fans for their lovely wishes.

"Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes," he wrote, along with a heart and infinity emoticon.

In the photo, both Ranveer and Deepika can be seen enjoying the breeze in the middle of the sea as they peeped out of their yacht.

On July 6, fans waited with bated breath for Deepika's birthday post for Ranveer, but were disappointed when the actress did not share any. But looks like she was busy celebrating the day with her husband and family members and creating memories of a lifetime.

Deepika-Ranveer's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', in which he stars opposite Alia Bhatt. The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven long years.

It also stars veteran actors like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, and is set to hit the silver screens on July 28.

On the other hand, Deepika is busy with the shoots of both 'Project K' and 'Fighter'. While 'Project K' stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani as well in key roles, in 'Fighter', she will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time.