Ranveer Singh Birthday: Karan Johar Shares UNSEEN Photos From Rocky Aur Rani Sets To Wish The Actor

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, penned down an adorable birthday wish for actor Ranveer Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a string of unseen pictures from the sets of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and captioned it, "It's ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature...thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani...Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always."

In the pictures, Karan and Ranveer can be seen posing on the sets of the film. He also shared some candid pictures with the actor.

Soon after the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happiest birthday wishes @ranveersingh. Your energy is infectious.. all the best for ur new film," a user wrote. A fan wrote, "love your on set Looks."

The makers of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' unveiled the official trailer of the film on Tuesday which received a massive response from the audience.

Helmed by KJo, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The trailer takes us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'switch' and live with each other's families to impress them.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancing and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

The film marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years.