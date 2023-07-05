Ranveer Singh's Controversies: From Nude Photoshoot To Divorce Rumours

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
Bollywood's Rocky Ranveer Singh turns a year older soon and not to forget, his personal life is full of controversies like other celebs. Let's have a quick look at them-
Padmaavat Outrage - Ranveer Singh's portrayal of the Muslim king Alauddin Khilji in the movie "Padmaavat" sparked violent protests from Hindu right-wing and caste groups.
They claimed that the film distorted history and hurt their religious sentiments, leading to its ban in certain states and a delayed release.
Nude Photoshoot Backlash - The actor faced criticism after posing nude for a magazine cover, imitating Burt Reynolds' iconic photo.
ome sections of society found it vulgar and obscene. Legal notices were issued against him for promoting pornography and hurting public morality.
Ranveer Singh, however, stated that one of the photos was photoshopped.
Offensive Tweets and Comments - Ranveer's controversial tweets and comments offended his co-stars and fans.
In a chat show, he made an inappropriate remark ‘ do you want your ass to be pinched byy me’ to Anushka Sharma, causing discomfort.
He also mocked Salman Khan's film Ek Tha Tiger on Twitter calling it ‘boring’ and people asking for ‘Tiger balm’ after watching it, which angered Salman's fans. However, it was claimed that the tweet was shared by a fake account and it wasn't him.
Moreover, his jokes about Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy on another chat show received negative reactions from her fans.
Rumored Separation with Deepika - Ranveer Singh and his wife, Deepika Padukone, made headlines due to rumors of their separation.
However, neither of them addressed the issue publicly, leaving fans speculating about their relationship status,
