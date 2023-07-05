BTS' Jungkook & SEVENTEEN's Mingyu Delight Fans With Late-Night Surprise & TikTok Collaboration

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
BTS's Jungkook and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu share a strong and cherished friendship within the K-Pop industry.
The two idols, both born in 1997, belong to renowned K-Pop groups and are known as the '97 liners.
Recent meet-ups between Jungkook, Mingyu, and other K-Pop idols, such as ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, have thrilled fans.
The idols' collaboration on a TikTok video further ignited excitement among netizens.
A Weverse notification with the caption "97" raised anticipation among fans. In a late-night live broadcast, Jungkook surprised viewers with a special guest appearance by Mingyu.
The unexpected appearance of Mingyu sparked joy and excitement among netizens.
Mingyu, initially surprised by the number of viewers, joined Jungkook in entertaining fans.
Jungkook formally introduced Mingyu to fans, even though most were already familiar with him.
Jungkook formally introduced Mingyu to fans, even though most were already familiar with him.
The charming duo engaged in a delightful conversation with fans while enjoying drinks and the live broadcast concluded with heartfelt farewells from Jungkook and Mingyu.
Thanks For Reading!