Deepika Padukone Fans Upset After No Birthday Post For Husband Ranveer Singh |

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday on July 6. The actor is known for grabbing eyeballs not only for his acting skills but also for his fashion choices. Ranveer is well known for his outlandish and daring wardrobe choices, and he never fails to draw notice everywhere he goes. He is a powerful performer whose unrivaled acting abilities captivate audiences, but his brilliance goes much beyond his extravagant sense of style.

On his special day, many of his industry friends and fans shared wishes for the actor. However, there was no social media post by his wife and actress Deepika Padukone which upset a section of fans.

On Deepika’s last Instagram post which featured her eating an ice-cream sandwich in Mumbai, several fans commented asking about her missing birthday post for Ranveer.

One user wrote, “Me waiting for Ranveer’s bdy wish post on Deepika’s insta whole day.”

“Post something your hubby birthday,” added another.

One user commented, “Husband ki bday ka post nhi lagaya ???”

Deepika and Ranveer married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies - a Konkani one, and a Sikh Anand Karaj.

Ranveer Singh will be seen showing his acting skills and entertaining the audience in his next 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, 'Pathaan'. 'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

If reports are to be believed, Deepika has a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan'. Actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will also share screen space with SRK in the film, which is billed as a project with high-octane action sequences. It will be out in September 2023.