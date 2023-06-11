Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Visit Construction Site of their New Mumbai House, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

B-town’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently caught on cameras when they visited the construction site of their new house in Mumbai.

The couple, accompanied by their parents, made a low-key visit to check on the progress of their upcoming abode.

A video clip capturing their presence has now gone viral, with fans buzzing about Ranveer's unrecognizable appearance due to his shorter hair.

During their recent visit, Deepika sported a casual all-black ensemble, while Ranveer, who donned a black face mask, went incognito with his altered hairstyle. The presence of their respective parents added a familial touch to the outing, capturing the attention of fans and paparazzi alike.

Check out the viral clip of Deepika-Ranveer Here:

ABOUT THEIR NEW HOUSE

Although Deepika and Ranveer had previously shared glimpses of their new home, construction work is still underway.

The couple's new house spans floors 16 to 19 of Sagar Resham, a prominent building at Bandstand, and was acquired for a staggering sum of Rs 119 crore. In addition to this luxurious apartment, the couple also owns a property in Alibaug.

DEEPIKA-RANVEER'S WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone's last release was "Pathaan," a blockbuster film where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The movie, which also featured John Abraham and Salman Khan, garnered immense success at the box office. Deepika's upcoming projects include "Project K," her first collaboration with Prabhas, a highly anticipated film rumoured to be released in two parts.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and is scheduled to hit screens on January 12, 2024. Additionally, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in the film "Fighter."

