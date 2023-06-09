7 Times Ranveer Singh Decoded Genderless Fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
Ranveer Singh unconventional fashion sense doesn't distinguish between any colour which is evident from his vibrant choice of outfits
There is no colour which doesn't find its place in Ranveer's wardrobe and most importantly, the clothes that the actor wear can be worn by any gender
Thus, Ranveer Singh defines genderless fashion with his unique dressing sense
From pink to yellow & all pop colours to various prints and patterns, the actor is fond of all of it
Most of his outfits can serve as a fashion inspiration for all genders
Ranveer bold fashion choices always grab everyone's attention
From his over-the-top pairings to blurring gender lines and increased fluidity in fashion, Ranveer Singh is an epitome of gender-fluid fashion
Thanks For Reading!