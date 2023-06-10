Vin Diesel Gives SHOUTOUT To xXx Co-star Deepika Padukone, Fans Wonder If They Are Planning A Sequel

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, known for his roles in the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise, recently stirred up nostalgia and emotions with a heartfelt shoutout to his former co-star, Deepika Padukone.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Vin shared a captivating picture from their movie collaboration, "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," expressing gratitude to Deepika for introducing him to the enchanting land of India.

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Accompanying the photo that captured a moment of their on-screen chemistry, Vin Diesel penned a thoughtful message: "Spirit lead me… She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always." Deepika, undoubtedly touched by the gesture, liked the post, igniting a flurry of excitement among their dedicated fan base.

Fans of the dynamic duo were quick to react, flooding the comment section with expressions of endearment towards Deepika. "How cute," wrote one admirer, while another wished for a reunion, commenting, "Wanna see you two together again." The Instagram post even sparked speculation about a potential sequel, as an eager fan queried, "Does this mean that you're making another 'xXx' movie and @deepikapadukone will be in it?"

HOW THEIR COLLABORATION LED TO THE FRIENDSHIP

The 2017 action film, "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," served as the backdrop for the blossoming friendship between Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone.

To promote the movie, Vin graced the Indian shores, joining Deepika and a host of other renowned Indian celebrities at the grand premiere.

It was during this collaboration that their camaraderie transcended the silver screen and turned into a genuine bond.

In a heartfelt essay honouring Deepika's inclusion in Time magazine's esteemed list of the most influential people in 2018, Vin Diesel poured his admiration for the talented actress. He reminisced about their first encounter, remarking, "When Deepika met me to read one of the Fast and Furious films, I was quick to know that I was in presence of someone very special.”

As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry—it promised great things to come." Although their schedules didn't align for the "Fast and the Furious" project, Vin never lost hope. Deepika was eventually cast as the leading lady in "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," with one condition—Vin Diesel had to visit India.

The collaboration proved to be a success, with "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" grossing an impressive $346 million worldwide.

Vin Diesel's admiration for Deepika knows no bounds, as he professed his love for her in an interview with CNN-News18, saying, "I love her so much. We have so much natural chemistry together. All of my moments with her are beautiful... I loved every single moment... My love for her can't be put into words... She's so special. And I feel so blessed that I'm going to be a part of her introduction to the whole world. Because the next global superstar is coming from India."